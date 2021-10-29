ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Increased to $715.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $650.00 to $715.00 in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $784.00 to $791.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $697.31.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $687.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $634.44 and a 200-day moving average of $564.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $694.00. The firm has a market cap of $136.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 818.70, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,292. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,867 shares of company stock valued at $18,292,144. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 67.0% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,728,000 after buying an additional 990,073 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $282,540,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $251,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 111.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,524,000 after purchasing an additional 407,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 22.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $840,908,000 after purchasing an additional 305,323 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

