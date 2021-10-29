Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 213,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,474,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,880 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,939,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,312,447 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 37,673,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149,547 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in PG&E by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,713,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in PG&E by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,506,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,821 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCG. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

NYSE PCG opened at $11.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Flexon purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,299 shares in the company, valued at $476,054.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

