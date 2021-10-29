MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 152.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after buying an additional 78,724 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,471,000 after buying an additional 165,095 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 20.0% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $64.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $69.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.11 and a 200-day moving average of $61.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

