Marshall Wace LLP Invests $2.26 Million in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,339,000 after buying an additional 19,185 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,883,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,823,000 after buying an additional 37,706 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.40.

GPI stock opened at $179.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.33. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.68 and a 52-week high of $206.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.93.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 31.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

