MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 800 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,592,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,027,000 after buying an additional 460,100 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 190.3% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 13,529 shares during the period. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRL opened at $42.86 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average of $45.93.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRL. Barclays decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

