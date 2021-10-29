Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $467.60 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $408.05 and its 200-day moving average is $429.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUM. Cowen began coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.92.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.