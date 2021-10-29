MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 18,311 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 1,052.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 195.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ONEQ stock opened at $59.95 on Friday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $42.11 and a twelve month high of $60.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.087 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

