Sibling Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIBE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sibling Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIBE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 54.4% from the September 30th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Sibling Group stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Sibling Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.
About Sibling Group
