Sibling Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIBE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sibling Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIBE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 54.4% from the September 30th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Sibling Group stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Sibling Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.

About Sibling Group

Sibling Group Holdings, Inc is an education company, which provides virtual and classroom learning to help students across the globe transform the way they learn. The company focuses on learning enhancement through the use of multiple teaching, learning, and assessment methods. Its operations include professional development for the teaching profession, educational technology offerings, online curriculum, platform for open online courses, and academic and skills credentialing.

