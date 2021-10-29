Zacks Investment Research Lowers CAE (NYSE:CAE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services. This includes integrated modelling, simulation and training solutions for commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, aircraft manufacturers and military organizations and a global network of training centres for pilots, and in some instances, cabin crew and maintenance workers. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CAE. Bank of America cut shares of CAE from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins lowered shares of CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.70.

NYSE:CAE opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 97.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average is $30.12. CAE has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $32.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $612.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.68 million. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Research analysts predict that CAE will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of CAE by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,604,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $692,846,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CAE by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,774,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067,096 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CAE in the second quarter worth $51,416,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in CAE by 213.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,817,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in CAE by 146.7% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,365,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,066,000 after acquiring an additional 812,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

