Benchmark Begins Coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.54.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $22.09.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $122,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 233,998.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,822,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,751,000 after buying an additional 3,821,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 359.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,003,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,603 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,996,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,960,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 586.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,568,000 after buying an additional 1,009,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.