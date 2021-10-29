Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Culp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Culp reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Culp will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.39 million. Culp had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 2.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CULP. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Culp during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Culp by 15,938.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 27.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Culp in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Culp during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CULP opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average is $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $160.84 million, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. Culp has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $17.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

About Culp

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

