First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. First Financial Bancorp. reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Financial Bancorp..

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 27.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $26.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. 73.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

See Also: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.