Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 21,767 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,055% compared to the typical volume of 1,884 put options.
NASDAQ KPLT opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.02. Katapult has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62.
Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.47 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Katapult will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KPLT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Katapult in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Katapult in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Katapult in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Katapult in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Katapult in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. 99.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KPLT. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Katapult from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Katapult in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.
About Katapult
Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.
