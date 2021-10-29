FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.04. FuelCell Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis.

FCEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. First National Trust Co bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 169.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 40.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.01. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.37.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

