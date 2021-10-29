Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) to post $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Phillips Edison & Company Inc.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $133.07 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PECO shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

Shares of PECO opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth $787,000.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips Edison & Company Inc (PECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.