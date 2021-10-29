Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sanofi to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €102.45 ($120.53).

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at €85.99 ($101.16) on Thursday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 52-week high of €92.97 ($109.38). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €85.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is €86.18.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

