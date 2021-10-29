Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €4.35 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €4.35 ($5.12) target price on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.40 ($4.00) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Banco Santander from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €3.70 ($4.35) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.10 ($3.65) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.85 ($4.53) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €3.78 ($4.44).

Banco Santander has a 1-year low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 1-year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

