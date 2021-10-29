Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €42.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RNO. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Renault in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Renault in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Renault in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Renault in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Renault in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Renault currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €37.17 ($43.73).

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of EPA:RNO opened at €30.92 ($36.38) on Thursday. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($118.47). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €31.07.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.