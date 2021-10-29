Warburg Research Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €127.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Puma in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on Puma in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Puma in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Puma in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Puma presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €114.47 ($134.67).

Shares of PUM stock opened at €106.95 ($125.82) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.53. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €74.08 ($87.15) and a fifty-two week high of €109.70 ($129.06). The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €102.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is €97.95.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

