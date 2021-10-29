Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target Increased to GBX 52 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 48 ($0.63) to GBX 52 ($0.68) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LLOY. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 64 ($0.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 59 ($0.77) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 51 ($0.67) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 54.25 ($0.71).

Shares of LLOY opened at GBX 50.12 ($0.65) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 45.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 80.68. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 27.10 ($0.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 50.56 ($0.66).

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers purchased 188,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £81,185.29 ($106,069.10).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

