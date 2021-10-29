ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $89.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, it provides business and personal financial services. It offers various deposit products; commercial lending products; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

SFBS has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.00.

SFBS opened at $80.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.11. ServisFirst Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $80.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

