Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given New $365.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $398.48.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $316.92 on Tuesday. Facebook has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $893.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.28.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total value of $27,336,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,377,008 shares of company stock valued at $844,454,048. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 20.4% during the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $2,215,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $7,399,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $24,491,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.