The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Stock Position Lowered by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 19.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 780,353 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 186,680 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $50,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth $39,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth $56,000. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $66.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $68.02. The company has a market capitalization of $81.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.7095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.

BNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities cut their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.61.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

