Northern Trust Corp Sells 309,240 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 845,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 309,240 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $52,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,792 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,627 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.10. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.86 and a 12-month high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

FL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.76.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

