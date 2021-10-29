Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lantronix designs, develops and markets products that enable almost any electronic device to be controlled, configured or reprogrammed over the Internet and/or intranets. The company’s products connect these electronic devices to the Internet and/or intranets by using the infrastructure already in place to connect businesses and homes to the Internet, including fiber optic, Ethernet and wireless connections. Its primary products that connect electronic devices are its Device Servers and Multiport Device Servers. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Lantronix in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Lantronix from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

LTRX opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.98 million, a P/E ratio of -66.85 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.44. Lantronix has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $9.57.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Lantronix by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 511,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lantronix by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 32,790 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lantronix by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 21,298 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lantronix by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 39,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

