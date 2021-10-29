NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

NYSE:NGL opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95. NGL Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.13. The company has a market cap of $303.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.96.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, Director James M. Collingsworth acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $174,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 445,000 shares of company stock valued at $699,050.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 279,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 21,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

