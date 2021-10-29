FY2021 EPS Estimates for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Lifted by DA Davidson

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of WesBanco in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.30. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WesBanco’s FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WSBC. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $34.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.37. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $22.96 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $148.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.23 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 36.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in WesBanco by 1.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 6.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 1.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 0.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

