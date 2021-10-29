FY2021 EPS Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Lowered by Wedbush

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.33 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.89. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens decreased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Hovde Group cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.30.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $61.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $42.68 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,023.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,920 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $55,889,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,736,000 after purchasing an additional 690,845 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 79.4% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,551,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,479,000 after acquiring an additional 686,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 28.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,512,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,165,000 after acquiring an additional 563,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rob C. Holmes acquired 8,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.29 per share, with a total value of $500,889.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,029 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,598.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 27,481 shares of company stock worth $1,646,860. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.