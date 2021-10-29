MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,532.2% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,172,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,374,000 after buying an additional 7,996,388 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,985,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,586 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,323,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,649,000 after acquiring an additional 312,579 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 744,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,294,000 after acquiring an additional 164,544 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMP opened at $49.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $33.95 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day moving average is $48.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. The company had revenue of $653.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.73 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $1.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 107.03%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMP. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.19.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

