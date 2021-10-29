SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,734 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1,054.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000.

DWX opened at $39.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.70. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $32.31 and a 12-month high of $41.30.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

