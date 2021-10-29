Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $4.47 Million Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,797 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,845 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $173.12 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.05 and a 1-year high of $174.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.61 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.44.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $94.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.25 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPSC shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.89.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

