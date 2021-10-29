MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 1,827 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.6% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 26.0% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAR. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.07.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 11,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.06, for a total transaction of $1,763,946.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,760 shares of company stock worth $5,308,670. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $159.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.01 and a fifty-two week high of $162.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.03. The firm has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.92 and a beta of 1.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.