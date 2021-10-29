Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) COO Angela L. Kleiman Sells 17,249 Shares

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 17,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.80, for a total value of $5,895,708.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ESS stock opened at $345.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $325.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.85 and a fifty-two week high of $347.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. Essex Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 94.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 52.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

