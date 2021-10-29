Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for K92 Mining (TSE:KNT)

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$10.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares reissued a buy rating and set a C$11.75 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on K92 Mining to C$11.75 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.21.

Shares of KNT opened at C$7.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 48.04. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of C$5.75 and a 12 month high of C$9.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$43.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.52 million. Equities research analysts predict that K92 Mining will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

