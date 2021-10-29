Zacks Investment Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for VIQ Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VQS)

VIQ Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VQS) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of VIQ Solutions in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for VIQ Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 million. VIQ Solutions had a negative net margin of 50.53% and a negative return on equity of 87.86%.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of VIQ Solutions from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th.

NASDAQ VQS opened at $2.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of -1.21. VIQ Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VIQ Solutions stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VIQ Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VQS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.31% of VIQ Solutions as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

VIQ Solutions Company Profile

VIQ Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence driven, digital voice, and video capture technology and transcription solutions. Its products include CapturePro, MobileMic Pro, NetScribe, and aiAssist. It operates through the Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services segments.

