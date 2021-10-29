The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $29.63, but opened at $31.82. The Chefs’ Warehouse shares last traded at $32.56, with a volume of 2,620 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.08 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. The Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

CHEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Chefs’ Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4,140.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,481 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter worth $11,647,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth $9,477,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.3% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,354,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,251,000 after purchasing an additional 298,586 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 59.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 605,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 225,178 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.50.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.