Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 22,923 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,844 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 22,923 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Citrix Systems by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,013,915 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $236,173,000 after purchasing an additional 78,773 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 615.9% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 64,467 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after buying an additional 55,462 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 58.7% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,565 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 34,055 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 19.8% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTXS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair cut Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.67.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $70,856.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,812.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $588,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,779 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $95.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.58. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $145.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $812.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.15 million. Equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

