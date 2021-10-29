Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $4.62 Million Stock Holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 53.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,663 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.07% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.91.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $140.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.99. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $62.57 and a 1 year high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

