Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Given New C$5.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TVE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cormark lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$4.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Acumen Capital set a C$4.25 target price on Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.05.

TSE TVE opened at C$3.67 on Thursday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.72 and a 12 month high of C$3.75. The stock has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$152.17 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

