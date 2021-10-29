Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the September 30th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARMP. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $621,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 91,782 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 24,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

NYSEAMERICAN ARMP opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.34. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $10.48.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 795.84% and a negative return on equity of 90.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82 million. Equities research analysts predict that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

