Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Price Target Raised to C$102.00 at TD Securities

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) had its target price boosted by TD Securities to C$102.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Nutrien to C$101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$99.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$82.43.

NTR opened at C$86.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$80.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$75.87. The company has a market cap of C$49.42 billion and a PE ratio of 41.36. Nutrien has a 1 year low of C$49.88 and a 1 year high of C$89.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.59 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien will post 7.3499993 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.91%.

In other news, Senior Officer Brent Donald Poohkay sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.54, for a total transaction of C$626,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,465,040.98. Also, Senior Officer Raef Sully sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.50, for a total value of C$825,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,983,877.50.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

