Royal Bank of Canada Raises Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$4.50

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TCW. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.70 to C$4.15 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Trican Well Service to a buy rating and set a C$4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trican Well Service has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.45.

Trican Well Service stock opened at C$3.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$890.74 million and a P/E ratio of -16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of C$1.12 and a 1 year high of C$3.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.53.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$93.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$81.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trican Well Service will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

