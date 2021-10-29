Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the September 30th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,321,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,197,000 after buying an additional 80,498 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 59.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 385,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 143,895 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 33,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 41.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 238,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 70,415 shares during the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of EVN stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.