Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRSR shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,173,000 after acquiring an additional 604,448 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,830,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after acquiring an additional 43,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,324,000 after purchasing an additional 62,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 232.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 285,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66. Corsair Gaming has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $51.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.31.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.16 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corsair Gaming will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

