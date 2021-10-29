Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 3,277 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 386,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,792,000 after acquiring an additional 31,056 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 188.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 24,156 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James downgraded Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at $680,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $85.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $91.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.66 and its 200 day moving average is $85.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

