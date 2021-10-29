Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $14.77 Million Stock Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 52,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.35% of Alarm.com worth $14,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ALRM shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $1,941,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $107,597.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,959 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,276. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $83.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.18 and a 200-day moving average of $83.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.13. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.05.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $188.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.26 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

