Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Golden Entertainment worth $15,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 10,379.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GDEN opened at $52.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $54.86.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $292.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.67 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 9.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GDEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $790,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Arcana sold 18,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $992,274.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 260,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,806,547.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,863,363. 41.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

