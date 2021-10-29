119,200 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 119,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,259,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $129.00 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $130.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.02.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

