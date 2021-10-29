ProShare Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 28,436 Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Ashford Hospitality Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AHT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4,295.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 27,146 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 38,803 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 166,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 47,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 34.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 23,247 shares during the last quarter.

Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $77.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.56. The company has a market capitalization of $477.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.23.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.17). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($45.70) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO J Robison Hays III purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

