Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,493,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,668,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of Credit Suisse Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,608,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,498,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,482,000 after buying an additional 439,078 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 50.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,992,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,115,000 after buying an additional 667,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,951,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,474,000 after purchasing an additional 414,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 11.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,892,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,064,000 after purchasing an additional 196,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CS opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.40. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 149.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cheuvreux raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.26.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

